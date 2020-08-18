Key Financial Inc Has $916,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 155.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,983. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

