Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. 3,550,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

