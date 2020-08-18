Key Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,014,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

