Key Financial Inc Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.97. 41,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $249.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

