Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,590 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,815,000 after purchasing an additional 181,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. 3,634,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

