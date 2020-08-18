Key Financial Inc Purchases 3,170 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 435,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.