Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

