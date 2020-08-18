Key Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $190.70. 1,669,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

