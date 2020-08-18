Key Financial Inc Sells 1,272 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 197,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,217. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

