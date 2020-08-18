Key Financial Inc Sells 1,552 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 323.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,247. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

