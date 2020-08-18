Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lessened by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 5.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $48,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. 37,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,020. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

