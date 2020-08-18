Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $42.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $78.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%.

KIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 189,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,539. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

