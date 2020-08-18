KKR & Co Inc Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,011% compared to the typical volume of 462 put options.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,905. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.