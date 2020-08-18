Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,802.64

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $52,802.64 and $4,771.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00478871 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00011999 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003096 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

