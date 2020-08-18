Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,418.58 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $40,418.58 and $493.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00478974 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00012981 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003074 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014483 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.