KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 9,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,519. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

