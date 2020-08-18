Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.62. The company had a trading volume of 429,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The stock has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

