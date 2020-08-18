Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% in the second quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,292. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

