Knuff & Co LLC Buys 100 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

J M Smucker stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

