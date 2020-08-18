Knuff & Co LLC Buys 351 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 175.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. 123,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,593. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.