Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 313,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,668,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $406.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

