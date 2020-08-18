Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

SCHW traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 726,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,370. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

