Knuff & Co LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.3% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. 177,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

