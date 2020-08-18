Knuff & Co LLC Grows Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

PGR stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

