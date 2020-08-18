Knuff & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,279,000 after buying an additional 12,979,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,534,000 after acquiring an additional 956,941 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 436,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,439,185. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

