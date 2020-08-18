Knuff & Co LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907,342. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

