Knuff & Co LLC Has $765,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,700,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 40,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 1,308,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

