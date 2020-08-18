Knuff & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,129.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 2,512,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,735,822. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.