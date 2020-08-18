Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,408 shares of company stock worth $6,504,768 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.21. The stock had a trading volume of 720,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,690,136. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

