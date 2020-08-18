Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 191.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 61,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

