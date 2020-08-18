Knuff & Co LLC Sells 140 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.83. 13,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

