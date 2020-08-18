Knuff & Co LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $170.15. The stock had a trading volume of 689,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090,252. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

