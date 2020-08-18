Knuff & Co LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.87. 43,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,417. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

