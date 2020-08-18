Knuff & Co LLC Sells 485 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $178.23. 53,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,943. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 990.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

