Knuff & Co LLC Sells 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. 236,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

