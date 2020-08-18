Knuff & Co LLC Takes $64,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Knuff & Co LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

FMHI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.