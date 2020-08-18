Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,607,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,100. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

