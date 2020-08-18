KZ Cash (KZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $7,943.46 and $19.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006268 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

