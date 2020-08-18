L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

