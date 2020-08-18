L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6,248.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,115 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $6,379,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.98. The stock had a trading volume of 989,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,531. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

