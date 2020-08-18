Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. Sells 700,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Stock

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,943,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,634,895.

TSE MDF traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$18.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

