Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. Sells 700,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Stock

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,943,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,634,895.
TSE MDF traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$18.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
