Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Liberty Global by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

In other news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 1,256,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,332. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

