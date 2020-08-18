LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-251 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.52 million.

LFVN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,783. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

