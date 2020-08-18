Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 50,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,071. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

