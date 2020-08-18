Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.43. 967,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.