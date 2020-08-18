LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.31 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 91.9% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and $44,203.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00099737 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,040,297,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,638,936 tokens. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

