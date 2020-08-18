Lisa M. Pate Sells 1,212 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $13,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE USX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 588,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $515.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 2.34. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

