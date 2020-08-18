Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 247,101 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,101 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 38.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,811 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 517,308 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,113,000.

TLT traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.78. The company had a trading volume of 615,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,101. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

