Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,492,000 after acquiring an additional 280,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,520,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 1,614,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,196. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

