Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1,147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

